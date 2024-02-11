Lemongrass Sushi and Thai Brentwood
Food
Appetizer
- Avocado ball$13.00
Spicy tuna wrapped in avocado slices with spicy aioli.
- Avocado bomb$13.00
Cream cheese, crab, spicy tuna, deep fried.
- Calamari$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari fried crispy and served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Crab rangoon$6.00
Crab and cream cheese wrapped in wanton skin and deep fried.
- Edamame$7.00
Young soybeans steamed in the shell.
- Fresh rolls$6.00
Rice paper stuffed with fresh shrimp, lettuce and mixed vegetables. Served with peanut sauce.
- Gyoza$7.00
Dumplings with ponzu sauce
- Hamachi kama$15.00
Grilled yellowtail cheek with ponzu sauce.
- Heart attack$11.00
Deep fried jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese.
- Hot wok tiger shrimp$10.00
Wok stir fried tiger shrimp with spicy chili lime sauce.
- House age-dashi tofu$6.00
Fried tofu with Japanese bonito & scallions.
- Kimchi fries$9.00
French fries topped with beef bulgogi and kimchi.
- New zealand waves$10.00
5pcs. New Zealand Green Lip half shell mussels, spicy aioli sauce, baked to golden brown.
- Shrimp and vegetable tempura$9.00
Fried shrimp and vegetables lightly fried and served crisp with Tempura.
- Soft shell crab tatsuta age$9.00
Tempura soft shell crab with spicy ponzu sauce.
- Tatsuta age soft shell crab$9.00
Tempura soft shell crab with spicy ponzu sauce.
- Teriyaki rice ball$3.00
Fresh fried rice bowl with Teriyaki sauce on top.
- Tuna tartare$12.00
Blend of fresh tuna, garlic olive oil, mint leaf, green onion and seasoning.
- Tuna tower$13.00
Layered tuna, crabmeat and sushi rice.
- Vegetable egg rolls$5.00
Fried rolls filled with carrot, onions and cabbage.
Dinner Entrees
- Shrimp and vegetable tempura dinner$20.00
Shrimp and vegetable tempura
- Teriyaki dinner$15.00
Choice of marinated meat in house teriyaki sauce.
- Bulgogi dinner$16.00
Choice of thin sliced marinated meat with onion, carrots and mushroom.
- L.A. Gal-Bi dinner$25.00
Broiled short ribs marinated in house sauce
- Bibimbap dinner$16.00
- Katsu dinner$16.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, deep-fried
- Katsu don dinner$16.00
Breaded pork cutlet, deep-fried
Salad
- Avocado salad$7.00
Fresh avocado and green salad with house dressing.
- Baby octopus salad$8.00
- Cucumber with kanikama salad$7.00
- Ika sansai$7.00
Japanese squid salad with vegetables.
- Kimchee salad$7.00
- Larb chicken wrap$13.00
Minced chicken, red and green onions, lime juice and rice powder. Served with rice.
- Ocean seaweed salad$7.00
- Papaya salad$9.00
Shredded papaya, carrots, tomatoes, lime juice and fish sauce with crushed peanuts.
- Sashimi salad$18.00
Spring mix, seaweed, radish with 8pc sashimi
- Seared tuna salad$16.00
Spring mix, lettuce, seaweed, radish with seared tuna.
- Tiger tear beef salad$16.00
Seared beef with lime juice, fish sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers. Served with rice.
- Tofu wrap salad$12.00
Chopped tofu with red and green onions, lime juice and rice powder. Served with rice.
- Vegetable salad$10.00
Mixed vegetables, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and onions with house sauce.
Bento Box
- Bento Box Bulgogi$16.00
Choice of thin sliced marinated meat with onion, carrots and mushrooms.
- Bento Box L.A. Gal-Bi$20.00
Broiled short ribs marinated in house sauce.
- Bento Box Vegetable$15.00
Assorted vegetable tempura, vegetable gyoza, spring roll and A.C. slater roll
- Bento Box Teriyaki$15.00
Choice of marinated meat in house teriyaki sauce.
- Bento Box Sushi$20.00
5pcs nigiri sushi and 8pcs excellent roll.
- Bento Box Sashimi$25.00
5pcs sashimi and 8pcs excellent roll.
- Bento Box
Specialty dishes
- Bangkok wings$14.00
Deep fried chicken wing. Served with sweet chili sauce on the side.
- Crying lion$24.00Out of stock
Sizzling steak, prepared medium rare and sliced under sauteed broccoli, mushrooms and onion. Served with cilantro sauce and rice.
- Lemongrass sausage$17.00
Housemade sausage seasoned with dill and lemon grass. Served with rice.
- Muy Thai spareribs$15.00
Ribs marinated in brown sauce, deep fried and served with spicy sauce.
- Peking duck$27.00
Homemade roasted sliced duck. Paired with green onion, cucumber and pancakes.
- Pla rad prik$24.00
Crispy Tilapia filet served with three flavor sauces, ginger and bell pepper. Served with rice.
- Red snapper$20.00
Crispy red snapper served with three flavor sauces, ginger and bell pepper. Served with rice.
- Seafood monsoon$26.00
Sizzling mussels, shrimps, scallops, bell pepper and onion in house sauce. Served with rice.
Soup
- Chicken noodle soup$14.00
Tapioca and rice flour noodles in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and green onions.
- Gomtang$13.00
Beef bone soup.
- Japanese ramen soup$15.00
- Kao soi$15.00
Savory curry-based soup with egg noodles, cabbage, and carrots, topped with red onion.
- Miso soup$3.00
- Nabeyaki udon noodle soup$14.00
Piping hot soup with udon noodles. Chicken, vegetables, egg and fish cake.
- Pho$14.00
Rich beef broth rice noodle, served with basil and bean sprouts.
- Seafood soft tofu stew (sundubu)$15.00
- Sukiyaki$14.00
Clear bean thread noodles with celery, napa cabbage, eggs and topped with special house suki sauce.
- Tempura udon noodle soup$15.00
Veggies and battered shrimp.
- Tom ka$7.00
Savory and sour coconut milk, lemon grass, mushrooms, bell peppers, green onions with choice of protein
- Tom yum$7.00
Spicy and savory tamarind base soup with jalapeno and bell peppers, galanga, Kiefer leaves, lemon grass, chili oil with choice of protein
- Yukgaejang spicy beef & vegetable soup$15.00
Spicy beef and vegetables in a savory broth.
Entrées
- Pad kra pao$17.00
Minced protein with bell pepper, onion, basil and broccoli and topped with fried egg.
- Pad phet$17.00
Red curry paste stirs fried with bell pepper, bamboo shoots, onion, and basil.
- Garlic vegetables$17.00
Garlic stir fried vegetables with choice of protein.
- Basil eggplant$17.00
Mixed vegetables stir fried in eggplant and basil.
- Cashew nut$17.00
Stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrots and cashews.
Curry
- Red curry$17.00
Red curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo and basil. Served with rice.
- Green curry$17.00
Green curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo and basil. Slightly sweeter and spicier than red. Served with rice.
- Paneng curry$17.00
Sweet, savory, and creamy peanut with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and napa cabbage. Served with rice.
- Salmon curry$19.00
Pan seared salmon with creamy red curry, bamboo, mushroom, and bell pepper. Served with rice.
Noodles and rice
- Creamy pesto udon$15.00
- Drunken noodle$14.00
Thick flat rice noodle sautéed with onion, bell pepper, basil and broccoli.
- Dry sukiyaki$14.00
Clear noodles stir fried in carrots, celery, napa cabbage and peanut sauce.
- Thai fried rice$13.00
Eggs, carrots, peas, onions and broccoli.
- Japchae$15.00
Potato noodles with sautéed vegetables and beef.
- Malaysian noodle$17.00
Thick flat rice noodle sautéed with spicy house sauce, Chinese sausage and chives.
- Pad se ew$14.00
Thick flat rice noodle sautéed, with black soy sauce, broccoli, carrots and eggs.
- Pad thai$14.00
Rice noodle in tamarind based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives.
- Pineapple fried rice$15.00
Eggs, carrots, peas, raisins, onions, cashews and broccoli in fresh pineapple.
- Spicy yakiudon$15.00
- Thai style lo mein$14.00
Stir fried egg noodles with mixed vegetables and basil.
Dessert
Sushi
Baked Rolls
- Angry Lobster$14.00
California maki topped with scallops, langostino, mushrooms, eel sauce and spicy sauce
- Baked Scallop Roll$15.00
California maki topped with scallops, masago, mushrooms and eel sauce
- Twice Cooked Smoked Salmon Maki$13.00
California maki topped with smoked salmon toasted for smoky flavor, batayaki sauce
- Brentwood$15.00
California maki topped with salmon, spicy tuna, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Salmon Lover$15.00
Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with salmon, onion & tomato with spicy mayo & eel sauce
- White Snow$13.00
Crab stick, cream cheese wrapped with soy paper topped with crabmeat, furikake & eel sauce
Classic Hits
- Alaska Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon, masago & avocado.
- Albacore Roll$8.00
Albacore, avocado & cucumber
- Atlantic Smoked Salmon Roll$8.00
Smoked salmon, masago & avocado.
- California roll$7.00
- Crunch Crab$7.00
- Crunch Shrimp$7.00
- Ebi Maki: Shrimp Roll$7.00
- Hamachi Maki: Yellowtail & Scallion$8.00
- Kani Maki: Crab Roll$6.00
- Philadelphia$8.00
Fresh salmon, cream cheese & avocado
- Saki Maki: Salmon Roll$7.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.00
Fried salmon skin, avocado, cucumber & gobo
- Spicy Albacore Roll$8.00
Spicy albacore, cucumber & avocado
- Spicy Crab$7.00
- Spicy Hamachi$8.00
- Spicy Salmon Crispy Roll$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Roll$7.00
- Spicy White Tuna Crispy Roll$7.00
- Tekka Maki: Tuna Roll$7.00
- Tuna & Avocado Maki (gf)$8.00
- Unagi Maki: Eel Roll$8.00
Deep Fried Rolls
- Banana Boat Maki$11.00
Kanikama crab stick and cream cheese wrapped with banana slices and rolled very lightly, tempura fried, tempura and mayo ankake sauce.
- Firecracker Maki$13.00
White and red tuna, flash fried till crunchy brown, spicy red sauce with a touch of aioli.
- Flying kamikaze maki$13.00
BBQ anago, spicy tuna, cucumber yamagobo and cream cheese, rolled. Crusted with sliced almond. Deep fried and topped with sweet unagi sauce.
- Rising Sun Maki (Roll)$13.00
Tuna, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado rolled & crusted with shredded wonton skin, spicy aioli
- Samurai$13.00
Spicy crab, shrimp, and avocado. Deep fried red snapper on top with hot sauce.
- Sean’s Special$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese topped with spicy crab meat & tempura flakes with spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Tempura Cali$10.00
Deep fried california roll with spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago
- Tempura Japanese Bagel Maki$13.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado rolled & fried, spicy aioli sauce
- Tempura Spicy Tuna$11.00
Deep fried spicy tuna roll with spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago
Premium Rolls
- 911$13.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with avocado, spicy aioli, eel sauce & sriracha
- Albacore Special$15.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, seared albacore, fried onion & garlic, soy mustard, eel sauce & sesame seeds
- Baja Fresh$14.00
Spicy tuna, cilantro, cucumber, topped with yellowtail & jalapeno, ponzu and hot sauce
- Beauty & Red$14.00
California maki topped with Hawaiian poke tuna, tomato, onion, masago, mayo, hot sauce & sesame seeds
- Calamari$12.00
Tempura calamari, cucumber, avocado with eel sauce
- Caterpillar Roll$12.00
Eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
- Cowboy Roll$11.00
BBQ beef and green onion with eel sauce
- Crazy roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura with avocado topped with mango and spicy chili sauce.
- Crunch$12.00
Mixed salmon, crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and tempura flakes wrapped in soy paper.
- Crunch Mania$16.00
Mixed salmon, crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura & tempura flakes wrapped with soy paper and ripped with tuna & salmon, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Cucumber Skin$13.00
Crabmeat, spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, gobo, radish, beet, wrapped with cucumber peel; includes soy mustard, masago, sesame seeds, and scallions
- Dragon Roll$13.00
Crab stick, cucumber, topped with BBQ eel, avocado and eel sauce
- Excellent Roll$9.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber, spicy mayo
- Franklin$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon & avocado, eel sauce
- Hawaiian$13.00
California roll topped with tuna and avocado, soy mustard sauce
- Hot Gabby$14.00
Jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago.
- Hot Night$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and crabmeat, topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallion, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
- King scallop tempura$15.00
King scallop tempura, crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado eel sauce and sesame seeds
- LG roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crabstick, spicy crab, avocado, topped with crunchy masago, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Mango Tango$13.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab stick, avocado, topped with mango and tuna
- Rainbow Roll$13.00
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and white fish, soy mustard sauce
- Sakura Roll$12.00
Tuna, masago, avocado, and tempura crunch, spicy mayo
- Spider$15.00
Soft shell crab, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, gobo, eel sauce & masago
- Sunshine roll$12.00
California roll, topped with salmon and avocado with soy mustard sauce.
- Sushi Burrito$15.00
Crab, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, rice wrapped in soy paper
- Tiger$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat and cucumber topped with ebi shrimp, eel sauce & sesame seeds
- Tuna Lover$15.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with seared Tuna, masago, fried garlic & scallion, soy mustard & sesame seeds
- New York$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and cream cheese, topped with avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds
- Super crunchy maki$13.00
Tempura crunchy avocado roll with eel, shrimp and salmon then sprinkled with crunchies on top
- Super dragon$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, and cucumber, topped with baked eel, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Sushi and Sashimi
- Albacore (Bintoro)$8.00
- Crab Stick (Kani)$6.00
- Egg custard (Tamago)$5.00
- Fatty Tuna (Toro)Out of stock
- Flying Fish Eggs (Tobiko)$6.00
- Fresh Water Eel (Unagi)$8.00
- Fresh Yellowtail (Hamachi)$8.00
- Jumbo Scallop (Hotategai)$8.00
- Mackerel (Saba)$6.00
- Octopus (Tako)$6.00
- Red snapper (Izumidai)$6.00
- Salmon (Sake)$7.00
- Salmon Roe (Ikura)$7.00
- Sea Urchin (Uni)Out of stock
- Shrimp (Ebi)$6.00
- Smelt Roe (Masago)$6.00
- Smoke salmon$7.00
- Spicy scallop (Hotate)$8.00
- Squid (Ika)$7.00
- Super White Tuna (gf)$6.00
- Surf Clam (Hokkigai)$8.00
- Sweet shrimp (Ama-Ebi)$8.00
- Tuna (Maguro)$8.00
- Yellow tail (Hamachi)$8.00
Egg custard (Tamago)
Sushi Combos
- 5 Pcs Sushi & California$14.00
- 5 Pcs Sushi & Shrimp Tempura$15.00
- 4 Pcs Salmon Sushi, 3 Pcs Salmon Sashimi, 6 Pcs Spicy Samon$17.00
- 6 Pcs Spicy Tuna Crispy, 6 Pcs Salmon Crispy, 6Pcs California$17.00
- 8 Pcs Veg. Dynamite, 6Pcs Cucumber Roll, 6Pcs Yam Tempura Roll$15.00
- 10pcs Nigiri Sushi$22.00
- 10pcs Small Sashimi$20.00
- Tuna Symphony$30.00
Plate with 5 kinds of tuna. Sashimi, seared, ahi poke, spicy aeoli and tuna tartare.
- Salmon Quartet$26.00
Plate with 4 kinds of salmon. Seared, spicy aeoli, lomi lomi, and sashimi.
Sushi Rice Bowls
Sushi Tray
- 39pc Sushi Tray$50.00
15pc Nigiri Sushi, 8pc Spicy Tuna Crispy Roll, 8pc Spicy Salmon Crispy Roll and 8pc Excellent Roll
- 52pc Sushi Tray$70.00
20pc Nigiri Sushi, 8pc Spicy Tuna Crispy Roll, 8pc Spicy Salmon Crispy Roll, 8pc Sakura Roll, & 8pc Excellent Roll
- 65pc Sushi Tray$90.00
25pc Nigiri Sushi, 8pc Spicy Tuna Crispy Roll, 8pc Spicy Salmon Crispy Roll, 8pc Sakura Roll, 8pc Hawaiian Roll, & 8pc Dragon Roll
- 72pc Vegetarian Sushi Tray$45.00
12pc Cucumber Roll, 12pc Shiitake Roll, 12pc Avocado & Cucumber Roll, 12pc Yam Tempura Roll, & 12pc Spicy Avocado Roll
- 64pc Sashimi & Sushi Tray$100.00
20pc Sashimi, 20pc Nigiri Sushi, 8pc Spicy Tuna Crispy Roll, 8pc Spicy Salmon Crispy Roll and 8pc Sakura Roll
Vegetarian Rolls
- A.C. Slater (gf)$6.00
Avocado & cucumber
- Cucumber Roll$4.00
- Mango Avocado Roll$5.00
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- Yam Tempura Roll$6.00
- Vegetable Dynamite$8.00
Avocado, cucumber, gobo, radish, beet, spring mix & seaweed salad.
- Vegetable Tempura$10.00
Assorted vegetable tempura, eel sauce.
- Broccoli Roll$5.00
- Shitake Roll$4.00
- Vegetable futomaki$10.00
Tamago, radish, carrots, cucumber and avocado.