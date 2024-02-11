Lemongrass Sushi and Thai Brentwood
Appetizer
- Avocado ball$13.00
Spicy tuna wrapped in avocado slices with spicy aioli.
- Avocado bomb$13.00
Cream cheese, crab, spicy tuna, deep fried.
- Calamari$13.00
Lightly breaded calamari fried crispy and served with sweet and sour sauce.
- Crab rangoon$6.00
Crab and cream cheese wrapped in wanton skin and deep fried.
- Edamame$7.00
Young soybeans steamed in the shell.
- Fresh rolls$6.00
Rice paper stuffed with fresh shrimp, lettuce and mixed vegetables. Served with peanut sauce.
- Gyoza$7.00
Dumplings with ponzu sauce
- Hamachi kama$15.00
Grilled yellowtail cheek with ponzu sauce.
- Heart attack$11.00
Deep fried jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese.
- Hot wok tiger shrimp$10.00
Wok stir fried tiger shrimp with spicy chili lime sauce.
- House age-dashi tofu$6.00
Fried tofu with Japanese bonito & scallions.
- Kimchi fries$9.00
French fries topped with beef bulgogi and kimchi.
- New zealand waves$10.00
5pcs. New Zealand Green Lip half shell mussels, spicy aioli sauce, baked to golden brown.
- Shrimp and vegetable tempura$9.00
Fried shrimp and vegetables lightly fried and served crisp with Tempura.
- Soft shell crab tatsuta age$9.00
Tempura soft shell crab with spicy ponzu sauce.
- Tatsuta age soft shell crab$9.00
Tempura soft shell crab with spicy ponzu sauce.
- Teriyaki rice ball$3.00
Fresh fried rice bowl with Teriyaki sauce on top.
- Tuna tartare$12.00
Blend of fresh tuna, garlic olive oil, mint leaf, green onion and seasoning.
- Tuna tower$13.00
Layered tuna, crabmeat and sushi rice.
- Vegetable egg rolls$5.00
Fried rolls filled with carrot, onions and cabbage.
Dinner Entrees
- Shrimp and vegetable tempura dinner$20.00
Shrimp and vegetable tempura
- Teriyaki dinner$15.00
Choice of marinated meat in house teriyaki sauce.
- Bulgogi dinner$16.00
Choice of thin sliced marinated meat with onion, carrots and mushroom.
- L.A. Gal-Bi dinner$25.00
Broiled short ribs marinated in house sauce
- Bibimbap dinner$16.00
- Katsu dinner$16.00
Breaded chicken cutlet, deep-fried
- Katsu don dinner$16.00
Breaded pork cutlet, deep-fried
Salad
- Avocado salad$7.00
Fresh avocado and green salad with house dressing.
- Baby octopus salad$8.00
- Cucumber with kanikama salad$7.00
- Ika sansai$7.00
Japanese squid salad with vegetables.
- Kimchee salad$7.00
- Larb chicken wrap$13.00
Minced chicken, red and green onions, lime juice and rice powder. Served with rice.
- Ocean seaweed salad$7.00
- Papaya salad$9.00
Shredded papaya, carrots, tomatoes, lime juice and fish sauce with crushed peanuts.
- Sashimi salad$18.00
Spring mix, seaweed, radish with 8pc sashimi
- Seared tuna salad$16.00
Spring mix, lettuce, seaweed, radish with seared tuna.
- Tiger tear beef salad$16.00
Seared beef with lime juice, fish sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers. Served with rice.
- Tofu wrap salad$12.00
Chopped tofu with red and green onions, lime juice and rice powder. Served with rice.
- Vegetable salad$10.00
Mixed vegetables, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and onions with house sauce.
Bento Box
- Bento Box Bulgogi$16.00
Choice of thin sliced marinated meat with onion, carrots and mushrooms.
- Bento Box L.A. Gal-Bi$20.00
Broiled short ribs marinated in house sauce.
- Bento Box Vegetable$15.00
Assorted vegetable tempura, vegetable gyoza, spring roll and A.C. slater roll
- Bento Box Teriyaki$15.00
Choice of marinated meat in house teriyaki sauce.
- Bento Box Sushi$20.00
5pcs nigiri sushi and 8pcs excellent roll.
- Bento Box Sashimi$25.00
5pcs sashimi and 8pcs excellent roll.
- Bento Box
Specialty dishes
- Bangkok wings$14.00
Deep fried chicken wing. Served with sweet chili sauce on the side.
- Crying lion$24.00Out of stock
Sizzling steak, prepared medium rare and sliced under sauteed broccoli, mushrooms and onion. Served with cilantro sauce and rice.
- Lemongrass sausage$17.00
Housemade sausage seasoned with dill and lemon grass. Served with rice.
- Muy Thai spareribs$15.00
Ribs marinated in brown sauce, deep fried and served with spicy sauce.
- Peking duck$27.00
Homemade roasted sliced duck. Paired with green onion, cucumber and pancakes.
- Pla rad prik$24.00
Crispy Tilapia filet served with three flavor sauces, ginger and bell pepper. Served with rice.
- Red snapper$20.00
Crispy red snapper served with three flavor sauces, ginger and bell pepper. Served with rice.
- Seafood monsoon$26.00
Sizzling mussels, shrimps, scallops, bell pepper and onion in house sauce. Served with rice.
Soup
- Chicken noodle soup$14.00
Tapioca and rice flour noodles in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and green onions.
- Gomtang$13.00
Beef bone soup.
- Japanese ramen soup$15.00
- Kao soi$15.00
Savory curry-based soup with egg noodles, cabbage, and carrots, topped with red onion.
- Miso soup$3.00
- Nabeyaki udon noodle soup$14.00
Piping hot soup with udon noodles. Chicken, vegetables, egg and fish cake.
- Pho$14.00
Rich beef broth rice noodle, served with basil and bean sprouts.
- Seafood soft tofu stew (sundubu)$15.00
- Sukiyaki$14.00
Clear bean thread noodles with celery, napa cabbage, eggs and topped with special house suki sauce.
- Tempura udon noodle soup$15.00
Veggies and battered shrimp.
- Tom ka$7.00
Savory and sour coconut milk, lemon grass, mushrooms, bell peppers, green onions with choice of protein
- Tom yum$7.00
Spicy and savory tamarind base soup with jalapeno and bell peppers, galanga, Kiefer leaves, lemon grass, chili oil with choice of protein
- Yukgaejang spicy beef & vegetable soup$15.00
Spicy beef and vegetables in a savory broth.
Entrées
- Pad kra pao$17.00
Minced protein with bell pepper, onion, basil and broccoli and topped with fried egg.
- Pad phet$17.00
Red curry paste stirs fried with bell pepper, bamboo shoots, onion, and basil.
- Garlic vegetables$17.00
Garlic stir fried vegetables with choice of protein.
- Basil eggplant$17.00
Mixed vegetables stir fried in eggplant and basil.
- Cashew nut$17.00
Stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrots and cashews.
Curry
- Red curry$17.00
Red curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo and basil. Served with rice.
- Green curry$17.00
Green curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo and basil. Slightly sweeter and spicier than red. Served with rice.
- Paneng curry$17.00
Sweet, savory, and creamy peanut with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and napa cabbage. Served with rice.
- Salmon curry$19.00
Pan seared salmon with creamy red curry, bamboo, mushroom, and bell pepper. Served with rice.
Noodles and rice
- Creamy pesto udon$15.00
- Drunken noodle$14.00
Thick flat rice noodle sautéed with onion, bell pepper, basil and broccoli.
- Dry sukiyaki$14.00
Clear noodles stir fried in carrots, celery, napa cabbage and peanut sauce.
- Thai fried rice$13.00
Eggs, carrots, peas, onions and broccoli.
- Japchae$15.00
Potato noodles with sautéed vegetables and beef.
- Malaysian noodle$17.00
Thick flat rice noodle sautéed with spicy house sauce, Chinese sausage and chives.
- Pad se ew$14.00
Thick flat rice noodle sautéed, with black soy sauce, broccoli, carrots and eggs.
- Pad thai$14.00
Rice noodle in tamarind based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives.
- Pineapple fried rice$15.00
Eggs, carrots, peas, raisins, onions, cashews and broccoli in fresh pineapple.
- Spicy yakiudon$15.00
- Thai style lo mein$14.00
Stir fried egg noodles with mixed vegetables and basil.
Pad thai
Rice noodle in tamarind based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives.
Sushi
Baked Rolls
- Angry Lobster$14.00
California maki topped with scallops, langostino, mushrooms, eel sauce and spicy sauce
- Baked Scallop Roll$15.00
California maki topped with scallops, masago, mushrooms and eel sauce
- Twice Cooked Smoked Salmon Maki$13.00
California maki topped with smoked salmon toasted for smoky flavor, batayaki sauce
- Brentwood$15.00
California maki topped with salmon, spicy tuna, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Salmon Lover$15.00
Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with salmon, onion & tomato with spicy mayo & eel sauce
- White Snow$13.00
Crab stick, cream cheese wrapped with soy paper topped with crabmeat, furikake & eel sauce
Classic Hits
- Alaska Salmon Roll$8.00
Salmon, masago & avocado.
- Albacore Roll$8.00
Albacore, avocado & cucumber
- Atlantic Smoked Salmon Roll$8.00
Smoked salmon, masago & avocado.
- California roll$7.00
- Crunch Crab$7.00
- Crunch Shrimp$7.00
- Ebi Maki: Shrimp Roll$7.00
- Hamachi Maki: Yellowtail & Scallion$8.00
- Kani Maki: Crab Roll$6.00
- Philadelphia$8.00
Fresh salmon, cream cheese & avocado
- Saki Maki: Salmon Roll$7.00
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.00
Fried salmon skin, avocado, cucumber & gobo
- Spicy Albacore Roll$8.00
Spicy albacore, cucumber & avocado
- Spicy Crab$7.00
- Spicy Hamachi$8.00
- Spicy Salmon Crispy Roll$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Roll$7.00
- Spicy White Tuna Crispy Roll$7.00
- Tekka Maki: Tuna Roll$7.00
- Tuna & Avocado Maki (gf)$8.00
- Unagi Maki: Eel Roll$8.00
Deep Fried Rolls
- Banana Boat Maki$11.00
Kanikama crab stick and cream cheese wrapped with banana slices and rolled very lightly, tempura fried, tempura and mayo ankake sauce.
- Firecracker Maki$13.00
White and red tuna, flash fried till crunchy brown, spicy red sauce with a touch of aioli.
- Flying kamikaze maki$13.00
BBQ anago, spicy tuna, cucumber yamagobo and cream cheese, rolled. Crusted with sliced almond. Deep fried and topped with sweet unagi sauce.
- Rising Sun Maki (Roll)$13.00
Tuna, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado rolled & crusted with shredded wonton skin, spicy aioli
- Samurai$13.00
Spicy crab, shrimp, and avocado. Deep fried red snapper on top with hot sauce.
- Sean’s Special$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese topped with spicy crab meat & tempura flakes with spicy mayo & eel sauce
- Tempura Cali$10.00
Deep fried california roll with spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago
- Tempura Japanese Bagel Maki$13.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado rolled & fried, spicy aioli sauce
- Tempura Spicy Tuna$11.00
Deep fried spicy tuna roll with spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago
Premium Rolls
- 911$13.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with avocado, spicy aioli, eel sauce & sriracha
- Albacore Special$15.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber, seared albacore, fried onion & garlic, soy mustard, eel sauce & sesame seeds
- Baja Fresh$14.00
Spicy tuna, cilantro, cucumber, topped with yellowtail & jalapeno, ponzu and hot sauce
- Beauty & Red$14.00
California maki topped with Hawaiian poke tuna, tomato, onion, masago, mayo, hot sauce & sesame seeds
- Calamari$12.00
Tempura calamari, cucumber, avocado with eel sauce
- Caterpillar Roll$12.00
Eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce
- Cowboy Roll$11.00
BBQ beef and green onion with eel sauce
- Crazy roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura with avocado topped with mango and spicy chili sauce.
- Crunch$12.00
Mixed salmon, crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and tempura flakes wrapped in soy paper.
- Crunch Mania$16.00
Mixed salmon, crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura & tempura flakes wrapped with soy paper and ripped with tuna & salmon, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Cucumber Skin$13.00
Crabmeat, spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, gobo, radish, beet, wrapped with cucumber peel; includes soy mustard, masago, sesame seeds, and scallions
- Dragon Roll$13.00
Crab stick, cucumber, topped with BBQ eel, avocado and eel sauce
- Excellent Roll$9.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber, spicy mayo
- Franklin$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon & avocado, eel sauce
- Hawaiian$13.00
California roll topped with tuna and avocado, soy mustard sauce
- Hot Gabby$14.00
Jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago.
- Hot Night$13.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and crabmeat, topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallion, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
- King scallop tempura$15.00
King scallop tempura, crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado eel sauce and sesame seeds
- LG roll$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crabstick, spicy crab, avocado, topped with crunchy masago, spicy mayo and eel sauce
- Mango Tango$13.00
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab stick, avocado, topped with mango and tuna
- Rainbow Roll$13.00
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and white fish, soy mustard sauce
- Sakura Roll$12.00
Tuna, masago, avocado, and tempura crunch, spicy mayo
- Spider$15.00
Soft shell crab, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, gobo, eel sauce & masago
- Sunshine roll$12.00
California roll, topped with salmon and avocado with soy mustard sauce.
- Sushi Burrito$15.00
Crab, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, rice wrapped in soy paper
- Tiger$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat and cucumber topped with ebi shrimp, eel sauce & sesame seeds
- Tuna Lover$15.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with seared Tuna, masago, fried garlic & scallion, soy mustard & sesame seeds
- New York$12.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and cream cheese, topped with avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds
- Super crunchy maki$13.00
Tempura crunchy avocado roll with eel, shrimp and salmon then sprinkled with crunchies on top
- Super dragon$13.00
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, and cucumber, topped with baked eel, eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Sushi and Sashimi
- Albacore (Bintoro)$8.00
- Crab Stick (Kani)$6.00
- Egg custard (Tamago)$5.00
- Fatty Tuna (Toro)Out of stock
- Flying Fish Eggs (Tobiko)$6.00
- Fresh Water Eel (Unagi)$8.00
- Fresh Yellowtail (Hamachi)$8.00
- Jumbo Scallop (Hotategai)$8.00
- Mackerel (Saba)$6.00
- Octopus (Tako)$6.00
- Red snapper (Izumidai)$6.00
- Salmon (Sake)$7.00
- Salmon Roe (Ikura)$7.00
- Sea Urchin (Uni)Out of stock
- Shrimp (Ebi)$6.00
- Smelt Roe (Masago)$6.00
- Smoke salmon$7.00
- Spicy scallop (Hotate)$8.00
- Squid (Ika)$7.00
- Super White Tuna (gf)$6.00
- Surf Clam (Hokkigai)$8.00
- Sweet shrimp (Ama-Ebi)$8.00
- Tuna (Maguro)$8.00
- Yellow tail (Hamachi)$8.00
Sushi Combos
- 5 Pcs Sushi & California$14.00
- 5 Pcs Sushi & Shrimp Tempura$15.00
- 4 Pcs Salmon Sushi, 3 Pcs Salmon Sashimi, 6 Pcs Spicy Samon$17.00
- 6 Pcs Spicy Tuna Crispy, 6 Pcs Salmon Crispy, 6Pcs California$17.00
- 8 Pcs Veg. Dynamite, 6Pcs Cucumber Roll, 6Pcs Yam Tempura Roll$15.00
- 10pcs Nigiri Sushi$22.00
- 10pcs Small Sashimi$20.00
- Tuna Symphony$30.00
Plate with 5 kinds of tuna. Sashimi, seared, ahi poke, spicy aeoli and tuna tartare.
- Salmon Quartet$26.00
Plate with 4 kinds of salmon. Seared, spicy aeoli, lomi lomi, and sashimi.
Sushi Rice Bowls
Sushi Tray
- 39pc Sushi Tray$50.00
15pc Nigiri Sushi, 8pc Spicy Tuna Crispy Roll, 8pc Spicy Salmon Crispy Roll and 8pc Excellent Roll
- 52pc Sushi Tray$70.00
20pc Nigiri Sushi, 8pc Spicy Tuna Crispy Roll, 8pc Spicy Salmon Crispy Roll, 8pc Sakura Roll, & 8pc Excellent Roll
- 65pc Sushi Tray$90.00
25pc Nigiri Sushi, 8pc Spicy Tuna Crispy Roll, 8pc Spicy Salmon Crispy Roll, 8pc Sakura Roll, 8pc Hawaiian Roll, & 8pc Dragon Roll
- 72pc Vegetarian Sushi Tray$45.00
12pc Cucumber Roll, 12pc Shiitake Roll, 12pc Avocado & Cucumber Roll, 12pc Yam Tempura Roll, & 12pc Spicy Avocado Roll
- 64pc Sashimi & Sushi Tray$100.00
20pc Sashimi, 20pc Nigiri Sushi, 8pc Spicy Tuna Crispy Roll, 8pc Spicy Salmon Crispy Roll and 8pc Sakura Roll
Vegetarian Rolls
- A.C. Slater (gf)$6.00
Avocado & cucumber
- Cucumber Roll$4.00
- Mango Avocado Roll$5.00
- Avocado Roll$6.00
- Yam Tempura Roll$6.00
- Vegetable Dynamite$8.00
Avocado, cucumber, gobo, radish, beet, spring mix & seaweed salad.
- Vegetable Tempura$10.00
Assorted vegetable tempura, eel sauce.
- Broccoli Roll$5.00
- Shitake Roll$4.00
- Vegetable futomaki$10.00
Tamago, radish, carrots, cucumber and avocado.