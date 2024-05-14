Lemongrass Sushi and Thai Brentwood
Food
Appetizer
- Avocado ball
Spicy tuna wrapped in avocado slices with spicy aioli.$13.00
- Avocado bomb
Cream cheese, crab, spicy tuna, deep fried.$13.00
- Calamari
Lightly breaded calamari fried crispy and served with sweet and sour sauce.$13.00
- Crab rangoon
Crab and cream cheese wrapped in wanton skin and deep fried.$6.00
- Edamame
Young soybeans steamed in the shell.$7.00
- Fresh rolls
Rice paper stuffed with fresh shrimp, lettuce and mixed vegetables. Served with peanut sauce.$6.00
- Gyoza
Dumplings with ponzu sauce$7.00
- Hamachi kama
Grilled yellowtail cheek with ponzu sauce.$15.00
- Heart attack
Deep fried jalapeno stuffed with spicy tuna and cream cheese.$11.00
- Hot wok tiger shrimp
Wok stir fried tiger shrimp with spicy chili lime sauce.$10.00
- House age-dashi tofu
Fried tofu with Japanese bonito & scallions.$6.00
- Kimchi fries
French fries topped with beef bulgogi and kimchi.$9.00
- New zealand waves
5pcs. New Zealand Green Lip half shell mussels, spicy aioli sauce, baked to golden brown.$10.00
- Shrimp and vegetable tempura
Fried shrimp and vegetables lightly fried and served crisp with Tempura.$9.00
- OUT OF STOCKTatsuta age soft shell crab
Tempura soft shell crab with spicy ponzu sauce.OUT OF STOCK$9.00
- Teriyaki rice ball
Fresh fried rice bowl with Teriyaki sauce on top.$3.00
- Tuna tartare
Blend of fresh tuna, garlic olive oil, mint leaf, green onion and seasoning.$12.00
- Tuna tower
Layered tuna, crabmeat and sushi rice.$13.00
- Vegetable egg rolls
Fried rolls filled with carrot, onions and cabbage.$5.00
- Chicken satay$10.00
Dinner Entrees
- Shrimp and vegetable tempura dinner
Shrimp and vegetable tempura$20.00
- Teriyaki dinner
Choice of marinated meat in house teriyaki sauce.$15.00
- Bulgogi dinner
Choice of thin sliced marinated meat with onion, carrots and mushroom.$16.00
- L.A. Gal-Bi dinner
Broiled short ribs marinated in house sauce$25.00
- Bibimbap dinner$16.00
- Katsu dinner
Breaded chicken cutlet, deep-fried$16.00
- Katsu don dinner
Breaded pork cutlet, deep-fried$16.00
Salad
- Avocado salad
Fresh avocado and green salad with house dressing.$7.00
- Baby octopus salad$8.00
- Cucumber with kanikama salad$7.00
- Ika sansai
Japanese squid salad with vegetables.$7.00
- Kimchee salad$7.00
- Larb chicken wrap
Minced chicken, red and green onions, lime juice and rice powder. Served with rice.$13.00
- Ocean seaweed salad$7.00
- Papaya salad
Shredded papaya, carrots, tomatoes, lime juice and fish sauce with crushed peanuts.$9.00
- Sashimi salad
Spring mix, seaweed, radish with 8pc sashimi$18.00
- Seared tuna salad
Spring mix, lettuce, seaweed, radish with seared tuna.$16.00
- Tiger tear beef salad
Seared beef with lime juice, fish sauce, onions, bell peppers, carrots, tomatoes and cucumbers. Served with rice.$16.00
- Tofu wrap salad
Chopped tofu with red and green onions, lime juice and rice powder. Served with rice.$12.00
- Vegetable salad
Mixed vegetables, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers and onions with house sauce.$10.00
Bento Box
- Bento Box Bulgogi
Choice of thin sliced marinated meat with onion, carrots and mushrooms.$16.00
- Bento Box L.A. Gal-Bi
Broiled short ribs marinated in house sauce.$20.00
- Bento Box Vegetable
Assorted vegetable tempura, vegetable gyoza, spring roll and A.C. slater roll$15.00
- Bento Box Teriyaki
Choice of marinated meat in house teriyaki sauce.$15.00
- Bento Box Sushi
5pcs nigiri sushi and 8pcs excellent roll.$20.00
- Bento Box Sashimi
5pcs sashimi and 8pcs excellent roll.$25.00
Specialty dishes
- OUT OF STOCKThai style wings
Deep fried chicken wing. Served with sweet chili sauce on the side.OUT OF STOCK$14.00
- Yum steak
Sizzling steak, prepared medium rare and sliced under sauteed broccoli, mushrooms and onion. Served with cilantro sauce and rice.$24.00
- Lemongrass sausage
Housemade sausage seasoned with dill and lemon grass. Served with rice.$17.00
- Fried Short ribs
Ribs marinated in brown sauce, deep fried and served with spicy sauce.$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKPeking duck
Homemade roasted sliced duck. Paired with green onion, cucumber and pancakes.OUT OF STOCK$27.00
- Yum seafood
Sizzling mussels, shrimps, scallops, bell pepper and onion in house sauce. Served with rice.$26.00
Soup
- Chicken noodle soup
Tapioca and rice flour noodles in chicken broth topped with fried garlic and green onions.$14.00
- Gomtang
Beef bone soup.$13.00
- Japanese ramen soup$15.00
- Kao soi
Savory curry-based soup with egg noodles, cabbage, and carrots, topped with red onion.$15.00
- Miso soup$3.00
- Nabeyaki udon noodle soup
Piping hot soup with udon noodles. Chicken, vegetables, egg and fish cake.$14.00
- Pho
Rich beef broth rice noodle, served with basil and bean sprouts.$14.00
- Seafood soft tofu stew (sundubu)$15.00
- Sukiyaki
Clear bean thread noodles with celery, napa cabbage, eggs and topped with special house suki sauce.$14.00
- Tempura udon noodle soup
Veggies and battered shrimp.$15.00
- Tom ka
Savory and sour coconut milk, lemon grass, mushrooms, bell peppers, green onions with choice of protein$7.00
- Tom yum
Spicy and savory tamarind base soup with jalapeno and bell peppers, galanga, Kiefer leaves, lemon grass, chili oil with choice of protein$7.00
- Yukgaejang spicy beef & vegetable soup
Spicy beef and vegetables in a savory broth.$15.00
Entrées
- Pad kra pao
Minced protein with bell pepper, onion, basil and broccoli and topped with fried egg.$17.00
- Pad phet
Red curry paste stirs fried with bell pepper, bamboo shoots, onion, and basil.$17.00
- Garlic vegetables
Garlic stir fried vegetables with choice of protein.$17.00
- Basil eggplant
Mixed vegetables stir fried in eggplant and basil.$17.00
- Cashew nut
Stir fried with bell pepper, onion, carrots and cashews.$17.00
Curry
- Red curry
Red curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo and basil. Served with rice.$17.00
- Green curry
Green curry with coconut milk, bell pepper, mushroom, bamboo and basil. Slightly sweeter and spicier than red. Served with rice.$17.00
- Paneng curry
Sweet, savory, and creamy peanut with coconut milk, broccoli, carrots and napa cabbage. Served with rice.$17.00
- Salmon curry
Pan seared salmon with creamy red curry, bamboo, mushroom, and bell pepper. Served with rice.$19.00
- Add. protein/Vegetable
Noodles and rice
- Creamy pesto udon$15.00
- Drunken noodle
Thick flat rice noodle sautéed with onion, bell pepper, basil and broccoli.$14.00
- Dry sukiyaki
Clear noodles stir fried in carrots, celery, napa cabbage and peanut sauce.$14.00
- Thai fried rice
Eggs, carrots, peas, onions and broccoli.$13.00
- Japchae
Potato noodles with sautéed vegetables and beef.$15.00
- Malaysian noodle
Thick flat rice noodle sautéed with spicy house sauce, Chinese sausage and chives.$17.00
- Pad se ew
Thick flat rice noodle sautéed, with black soy sauce, broccoli, carrots and eggs.$14.00
- Pad thai
Rice noodle in tamarind based sauce with bean sprouts and eggs. Served with crushed peanuts and chives.$14.00
- Pineapple fried rice
Eggs, carrots, peas, raisins, onions, cashews and broccoli in fresh pineapple.$15.00
- Spicy yakiudon$15.00
- Thai style lo mein
Stir fried egg noodles with mixed vegetables and basil.$14.00
Sides
Dessert
Sushi
Baked Rolls
- Angry Lobster
California maki topped with scallops, langostino, mushrooms, eel sauce and spicy sauce$14.00
- Baked Scallop Roll
California maki topped with scallops, masago, mushrooms and eel sauce$15.00
- Twice Cooked Smoked Salmon Maki
California maki topped with smoked salmon toasted for smoky flavor, batayaki sauce$13.00
- Brentwood
California maki topped with salmon, spicy tuna, spicy mayo and eel sauce$15.00
- Salmon Lover
Crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with salmon, onion & tomato with spicy mayo & eel sauce$15.00
- White Snow
Crab stick, cream cheese wrapped with soy paper topped with crabmeat, furikake & eel sauce$13.00
Classic Hits
- Alaska Salmon Roll
Salmon, masago & avocado.$8.00
- Albacore Roll
Albacore, avocado & cucumber$8.00
- Atlantic Smoked Salmon Roll
Smoked salmon, masago & avocado.$8.00
- California roll$7.00
- Crunch Crab$7.00
- Crunch Shrimp$7.00
- Ebi Maki: Shrimp Roll$7.00
- Hamachi Maki: Yellowtail & Scallion$8.00
- Kani Maki: Crab Roll$6.00
- Philadelphia
Fresh salmon, cream cheese & avocado$8.00
- Saki Maki: Salmon Roll$7.00
- Salmon Skin Roll
Fried salmon skin, avocado, cucumber & gobo$8.00
- Spicy Albacore Roll
Spicy albacore, cucumber & avocado$8.00
- Spicy Crab$7.00
- Spicy Hamachi$8.00
- Spicy Salmon Crispy Roll$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll$7.00
- Spicy Tuna Crispy Roll$7.00
- Spicy White Tuna Crispy Roll$7.00
- Tekka Maki: Tuna Roll$7.00
- Tuna & Avocado Maki (gf)$8.00
- Unagi Maki: Eel Roll$8.00
Deep Fried Rolls
- Banana Boat Maki
Kanikama crab stick and cream cheese wrapped with banana slices and rolled very lightly, tempura fried, tempura and mayo ankake sauce.$11.00
- Firecracker Maki
White and red tuna, flash fried till crunchy brown, spicy red sauce with a touch of aioli.$13.00
- Flying kamikaze maki
BBQ anago, spicy tuna, cucumber yamagobo and cream cheese, rolled. Crusted with sliced almond. Deep fried and topped with sweet unagi sauce.$13.00
- Rising Sun Maki (Roll)
Tuna, smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado rolled & crusted with shredded wonton skin, spicy aioli$13.00
- Samurai
Spicy crab, shrimp, and avocado. Deep fried red snapper on top with hot sauce.$13.00
- Sean’s Special
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese topped with spicy crab meat & tempura flakes with spicy mayo & eel sauce$13.00
- Tempura Cali
Deep fried california roll with spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago$10.00
- Tempura Japanese Bagel Maki
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado rolled & fried, spicy aioli sauce$13.00
- Tempura Spicy Tuna
Deep fried spicy tuna roll with spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago$11.00
Premium Rolls
- 911
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with avocado, spicy aioli, eel sauce & sriracha$13.00
- Albacore Special
Spicy tuna, cucumber, seared albacore, fried onion & garlic, soy mustard, eel sauce & sesame seeds$15.00
- Baja Fresh
Spicy tuna, cilantro, cucumber, topped with yellowtail & jalapeno, ponzu and hot sauce$14.00
- Beauty & Red
California maki topped with Hawaiian poke tuna, tomato, onion, masago, mayo, hot sauce & sesame seeds$14.00
- Calamari Rolls
Tempura calamari, cucumber, avocado with eel sauce$12.00
- Caterpillar Roll
Eel and cucumber topped with avocado and eel sauce$12.00
- Cowboy Roll
BBQ beef and green onion with eel sauce$11.00
- Crazy roll
Shrimp tempura with avocado topped with mango and spicy chili sauce.$13.00
- Crunch
Mixed salmon, crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura, and tempura flakes wrapped in soy paper.$12.00
- Crunch Mania
Mixed salmon, crab, spicy tuna, shrimp tempura & tempura flakes wrapped with soy paper and ripped with tuna & salmon, spicy mayo and eel sauce$16.00
- Cucumber Skin
Crabmeat, spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, gobo, radish, beet, wrapped with cucumber peel; includes soy mustard, masago, sesame seeds, and scallions$13.00
- Dragon Roll
Crab stick, cucumber, topped with BBQ eel, avocado and eel sauce$13.00
- Excellent Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado and cucumber, spicy mayo$9.00
- Franklin
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, cucumber, topped with tuna, salmon & avocado, eel sauce$13.00
- Hawaiian
California roll topped with tuna and avocado, soy mustard sauce$13.00
- Hot Gabby
Jalapeno, cream cheese, spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado spicy mayo, eel sauce and masago.$14.00
- Hot Night
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, and crabmeat, topped with spicy tuna, masago, scallion, spicy mayo, eel sauce and sesame seeds.$13.00
- King scallop tempura
King scallop tempura, crabmeat, cucumber, and avocado eel sauce and sesame seeds$15.00
- LG roll
Shrimp tempura, crabstick, spicy crab, avocado, topped with crunchy masago, spicy mayo and eel sauce$13.00
- Mango Tango
Shrimp tempura, spicy crab stick, avocado, topped with mango and tuna$13.00
- Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shrimp, and white fish, soy mustard sauce$13.00
- Sakura Roll
Tuna, masago, avocado, and tempura crunch, spicy mayo$12.00
- Spider
Soft shell crab, crabmeat, cucumber, avocado, gobo, eel sauce & masago$15.00
- Sunshine roll
California roll, topped with salmon and avocado with soy mustard sauce.$12.00
- Sushi Burrito
Crab, salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, rice wrapped in soy paper$15.00
- Tiger
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat and cucumber topped with ebi shrimp, eel sauce & sesame seeds$13.00
- Tuna Lover
Spicy tuna, cucumber topped with seared Tuna, masago, fried garlic & scallion, soy mustard & sesame seeds$15.00
- New York
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and cream cheese, topped with avocado, eel sauce and sesame seeds$12.00
- Super crunchy maki
Tempura crunchy avocado roll with eel, shrimp and salmon then sprinkled with crunchies on top$13.00
- Super dragon
Shrimp tempura, crabmeat, and cucumber, topped with baked eel, eel sauce and sesame seeds.$13.00